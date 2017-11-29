Hair

5 Easy Hairstyles To Combat Bad Weather

Rain, snow and wind are guaranteed this season, but frazzled tresses don’t need to be. Here are five ideas to get you ready and out the door in a flash.

by

Rain, snow, wind, not to mention hat hair and the static that comes with dry indoor air this time of year — ’tis the season for bad hair. But just because it seems like all the forces are working against you having a good hair day doesn’t mean you have to throw your hair into a boring ponytail in defeat. Here are five easy hairstyles that triumph over woeful winter weather.

 

Photo, Marie H Rainville

The half-up french braid

For tucking under your toque during the commute. Section into two pieces along the part line and French braid each section, securing with small elastics at the ends. Lay the right braid to the left side at the back of the head and secure in place with a few bobby pins. Repeat on the opposite side, concealing the elastic under the braid. Let the remaining hair fly free — waves, curls and even some frizz will look perfectly undone.

