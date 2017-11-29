5 Easy Hairstyles To Combat Bad Weather

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rain, snow, wind, not to mention hat hair and the static that comes with dry indoor air this time of year — ’tis the season for bad hair. But just because it seems like all the forces are working against you having a good hair day doesn’t mean you have to throw your hair into a boring ponytail in defeat. Here are five easy hairstyles that triumph over woeful winter weather.
For tucking under your toque during the commute. Section into two pieces along the part line and French braid each section, securing with small elastics at the ends. Lay the right braid to the left side at the back of the head and secure in place with a few bobby pins. Repeat on the opposite side, concealing the elastic under the braid. Let the remaining hair fly free — waves, curls and even some frizz will look perfectly undone.
Photography by Marie H Rainville
Styled by Vanessa Taylor
Hair & makeup by Vanessa Jarman