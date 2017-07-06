Praise Patagonia! ’90s hiking fashion is back. Here are 12 ways to wear it

Does the Canada 150 afterglow have you feeling nostalgic? Start digging through your closet for those oversized flannels, fleeces and classic trail boots, because ’90s hiking fashion is making a comeback. Take a look below for our round-up of the 12 best ways to get the look this summer.

1 of 12 Previous Next Pin Email

Teva X Jhené Aiko Hurricane XLT Jhene Aiko II, $85, Teva.

More:

Can you trust your sunscreen? How to find the right product for you

30 chic, comfy maxi dresses for every shape and size

39 shoes for outdoor weddings that are comfy, chic — and won’t sink into the grass