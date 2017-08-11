20 Gorgeous Summer Dresses to Wear Into Fall

We’re facing the sad reality that summer is coming to an end, which means putting away our summery tops, sandals and shorts until next season. But one thing that will stay in our closet come fall? Dresses.

Dresses are a fall wardrobe staple — they’re throw-it-on-and-go pieces that can look professional or casual, depending on how you wear them. You can carry your favourite summer dress into next season by layering on cool-weather separates like opaque tights, a long-sleeved blouse (the easiest, yet coolest styling trick of the moment), or a cool moto or bomber jacket.

Here, 20 chic dresses to buy now — and put on constant rotation this fall.

Gap Stripe Softspun V-Neck Midi Dress, $51, gapcanada.ca

2. Ann Taylor Plaid Split Neck Drawstring Dress, $133, anntaylor.com

3. Eloquii Tiered Chambray Midi Dress, $141, eloquii.com

4. Simons Icone Nocturnal Plants Wrap Dress, $49, simons.ca

5. Ted Baker Hoster Floral Print Frill Hem Dress, $359, tedbaker.com

6. Topshop Molly Midi Dress, $75, thebay.com

7. Zara Striped Shirt-Style Tunic, $70, zara.com

8. Wilfred by Aritzia Beaune Dress, $195, aritzia.com

9. H&M Fine-Knit Dress, $35, hm.com

10. Madewell Gingham Ruffle Dress, $130, madewell.com

11. J.Crew Short Sleeve Shirt Dress, $124, jcrew.com

12. Forever 21 Plus Size Off-the-Shoulder Dress, $40, forever21.com

13. Old Navy Plus-Size Bell-Sleeve Shift Dress, $55, oldnavy.gapcanada.ca

14. Addition Elle Michel Studio Flower Print Dress, $95, additionelle.com

15. Club Monaco Gracella Dress, $249, clubmonaco.ca

16. Anthropologie Eva Franco Stevie Tasseled Dress, $252, anthropologie.com

17. Frank and Oak Silk Midi Slip-Dress, $90, frankandoak.com

18. Mango Ruffled Sleeve Dress, $130, shop.mango.com

19. Asos Curve City Maxi Tea Dress, $66, asos.com

20. Banana Republic Pom Pom Shift Dress, $170, bananarepublic.gapcanada.ca Next

