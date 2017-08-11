Advertisement
Fashion

20 Gorgeous Summer Dresses to Wear Into Fall

Pair your summer dress with a cool bomber and ankle boots when the temperatures start to dip.

by 1
6 gorgeous fall dresses that you can buy now.

We’re facing the sad reality that summer is coming to an end, which means putting away our summery tops, sandals and shorts until next season. But one thing that will stay in our closet come fall? Dresses.

Dresses are a fall wardrobe staple — they’re throw-it-on-and-go pieces that can look professional or casual, depending on how you wear them. You can carry your favourite summer dress into next season by layering on cool-weather separates like opaque tights, a long-sleeved blouse (the easiest, yet coolest styling trick of the moment), or a cool moto or bomber jacket.

Here, 20 chic dresses to buy now — and put on constant rotation this fall.

1 of 20

Previous
Next

Gap

Stripe Softspun V-Neck Midi Dress, $51, gapcanada.ca

Previous
Next

More:
14 breezy off-the-shoulder dresses to wear for the rest of summer
30 chic, comfy maxi dresses for every shape and size
Céline Dion bares all in new ‘Vogue’ post
Resources