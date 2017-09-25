15 Gorgeous Dresses To Wear To A Fall Wedding, Starting At $20

Attending a wedding this fall and have nothing to wear? Fear not. We’ve rounded up some of the most stylish dresses for every type of wedding. On the day of, pair your dress with some heels and a sophisticated clutch for a more formal look. Once the wedding is over, keep the dress on high rotation by dressing it down with flats or ankle boots and a light jacket for the office or a get-together with the gals.

1 of 15 Previous Next Pin Email

Chelsea28 Off the Shoulder Midi Dress, $192, nordstrom.com