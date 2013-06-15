10 of the best white tank tops

This white-hot summer staple is perfect on its own or for layering. Here are our favourite tanks starting at just $8.

5

1 of 10

Previous
Next
Smart Set

Smart Set

Smart Set, $20, Smart Set

Previous
Next

5 comments on “10 of the best white tank tops

  1. This is one of the worst displays I’ve every seen in a mag. Showing white shirts on a white background is ridiculous! They don’t show up at all. I thought the first one hadn’t loaded yet, but there it was as a feint mark. If you want to show white shirts, how about putting them on a coloured background. Surely this would never go to print. I enjoy this on-line version of the magazine, but this was too much.

    Reply

  2. This strikes me as a Desperate-for-filler article………a white tank top is a white tank top. Might as well have an article on best white tube socks!

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources