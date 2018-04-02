Who said Yellow was Mellow?

Yellow is a happy, warm, luminous colour that lifts the spirits and lets the sunshine in wherever it is used. It’s the perfect hue if you want to add a touch of Spring that will last through all the seasons!

A bright sunny yellow such as Benjamin Moore’s Banana Yellow 2022-40 is a vibrant, modern accent that adds warmth and energy to any space where you want a real change. Paired with black and white it feels edgy, graphic and contemporary.

For a less intense yellow paint colour, choose one that is tempered with a little gray, such as Marblehead Gold HC-11. It still has the power to draw your eye, but will pair better with most neutral tones, antiques, and traditional textiles.

If you’re considering yellow for the exterior body of your home, choose carefully and be sure to sample the colour in your surroundings. Sunlight effects all colours, inside and out, but can easily wash out a pale yellow, or make a bright yellow appear neon! However a cheery yellow front door will almost always bring instant curb appeal!