Super Easy Mac & Cheese with Ready Pasta

Serves: 2
Prep time: 1
Cook time: 4 mins
Total: 5 mins
INGREDIENTS
1 pouch Barilla® Ready Pasta Cut Macaroni
1 ½ cups heavy cream
1 ½ cups cheddar cheese
Salt and white pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
- In a large skillet heat the heavy cream until it simmers; season with salt and pepper.
- Tear Ready Pasta pouch open and add the pasta to the skillet; cook for one minute or until the pasta is heated through.
- Remove the skillet from heat and add the cheese; gently stir everything together until the cheese has melted into the cream.
NUTRITION FACTS
Serving size: 384g (1/2 recipe)
Calories: 1140
Calories from Fat: 840
Total Fat: 94g 145%
Saturated Fat: 57g 285%
Trans Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 280mg 93%
Sodium: 800mg 33%
Total Carbohydrates: 50g 17%
Dietary Fiber: 2g 8%
Total Sugars: 6g
Protein: 33g
Vitamin A: 70%
Vitamin C: 2%
Calcium: 70%
Iron: 6%