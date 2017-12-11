Keep the holidays jolly well organized

The holidays are a wonderful time of year. But preparing for them overlaps with regular work and school routines, and that can leave even the most industrious elves feeling frazzled. Here are a few tips to keep your season merry and bright.

1. Write It Down

Make your own version of Santa’s list to remember the dizzying array of things you need to prepare or purchase over the holidays. One big benefit is that seeing all your jobs in one place allows you to combine—map out shopping trips with stores that are close together, for instance. Or make dishes with similar ingredients at the same time. There are plenty of terrific printable holiday sheets on the internet that you may find useful.

2. Cook and Bake Strategically

It's tricky enough getting dinner on the table the rest of the year, let alone when you've got office parties, kids' concerts etc. competing for your time. Make sure to cook double or triple recipes during these busy weeks to cover off more than one meal. Same thing with cookie or pastry dough, which freeze well—make A LOT so you can bake cookies and pies as you go.

3. Clear the Decks!

As your big hosting days loom, clear out your fridge and pantry to make room for festive goodies and supplies. Designate shelves for holiday supplies so you can keep them together and find them easily.

4. Clean in Stages

Break down the house cleaning chores into longer- and shorter-term tasks. Do the longer-term jobs like wiping walls, cleaning windows or sorting hallway closets well in advance. Leave the vacuuming and dusting for the last minute. Better yet, splurge on a housecleaner if your budget permits at this time of year!

5. Making Entertaining Easier

Everything you can prepare ahead of time—do. That way, you can spend more time with your guests. Hardier salads, casseroles and desserts are all dishes you can make a day or two before. Some people even cook their turkey the day before and seal it up carefully with some gravy.

Your LG fridge could even be the surprise hit of the party. Your guests will love the InstaView™ feature, which allows them to see cold drinks on offer inside by knocking twice on the glass panel. Seriously! And when they grab those tempting items, you can take comfort from knowing that items kept in the LG’s Door-in-Door™ can be accessed without opening the entire refrigerator, reducing cold air loss by up to 47% to help keep your food fresh longer*.

Also, don’t forget the handy icemaker, which eliminates the need for a dripping, messy ice bucket by holding 3lbs of ice!

6. Say Yes to the Dish

Many people might offer to bring food or supplies to your gathering. Say yes. It makes life easier for you and allows people to feel good about helping. See if you can steer them toward bringing items that don't require reheating or preparation since your kitchen will be a busy place.

With some planning and preparation, this can finally be the holiday season that actually feels like a holiday!

