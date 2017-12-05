From Pleasant Pink to Caliente…. The red colour family is back in the spotlight for 2018!

There is no denying that red has the strongest personality of any of the colours in the spectrum. Red signifies strength, power, danger, and anger, yet it is also known as the colour of passion and love.

Pink, the softer side of red, has been creeping into our wardrobes and our homes for a few years now. This has helped set the stage for the rest of the red family to move right in.

So why do we love these rosy hues so much today?

From bold to rich to muted to pale, the red family is so versatile, there is something for every interior.

Both red and pink can be modern, contemporary or traditional: it’s all in the pairings.

If you are looking to give your space a rosy makeover, look no further.



Here are some ideas:

Paired with natural, rustic stone and minimalist white furniture, Caliente brings warmth and a touch of whimsy to a modern space.

WALLS — Caliente AF-290, REGAL Select®, Eggshell

TRIM & CEILING — White Opulence OC-69

Grey is still the most popular neutral, but try a deep, saturated grey as a backdrop to vibrant red accents in furnishings and accessories.

WALLS — Sharkskin 2139-30, Aura®, Satin

TRIM — White Opulence OC-69, Aura®, Semi-Gloss

Pair pink walls with a hit of graphic black and white to add a touch of the unexpected to a traditional room. Using a deeper tone in an adjacent room provides consistency without monotony.

WALLS — Pleasant Pink 2094-60, Benjamin Moore Natura®, Eggshell

TRIM — Dreamy Cloud 2117-70

The bedroom is a perfect place for layers of tone on tone pink! Monochromatic colour schemes need texture and form in textiles and furnishings to feel stylish and contemporary.

WALLS — Pleasant Pink 2094-60, Benjamin Moore Natura®, Eggshell

TRIM — Dreamy Cloud 2117-70, Natura®

“Strong, radiant, full of energy, Caliente is total confidence. It’s the signature colour of a modern architectural masterpiece; a lush carpet rolled out for a grand entrance; the assured backdrop for a book-lined library; a powerful first impression on a glossy front door. The eye can’t help but follow its bold strokes. Harness the vitality.”

– Ellen O’Neill,

Benjamin Moore Director of Strategic Intelligence

WALLS — Caliente AF-290, Aura®, Eggshell

DOORS & TRIM — White Opulence OC-69, Aura®, Grand Entrance



Sharon Grech is a spokesperson for Benjamin Moore Paints and a regular Décor Expert on City’s Cityline.