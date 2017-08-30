From a toddlers room to a teen-cave….how to incorporate bold colour

WALLS — Yellow Highlighter 2021-40, Natura®, Eggshell

BACK WALLS — Downpour Blue 2063-20, Natura®, Eggshell

TRIM — Cotton Balls 2145-70, Natura®, Semi-Gloss

WALLS — Million Dollar Red 2003-10, Natura®, Eggshell

LOWER WALL — Witching Hour 2120-30, Natura®, Eggshell

TRIM — Snow White 2122-70, Natura®, Semi-Gloss

Geometric patterns are very popular and there are many ways to work them into a bedroom. A simple stripe on a wall, dresser, or ceiling can easily be achieved with a can of paint and some tape. This technique makes it easy to balance a deep colour with a more neutral one and still feels bold and contemporary.

DRAWER COLORS, LEFT TO RIGHT

TOP ROW — Clearest Ocean Blue 2064-40; Poolside Blue 2048-40; Capri Seas 2047-40;

MIDDLE ROW — Bahaman Sea Blue 2055-40; Fairy Tale Blue 2055-50; Serenity 2055-60;

BOTTOM ROW — Cayman Blue 2060-50; Blue Flower 2057-60; Blue Seafoam 2056-60, Natura®, Semi-Gloss

WALLS — Bird’s Egg 2051-60, Natura®, Eggshell

TRIM — Ice Mist OC-67, Natura®, Semi-Gloss

CEILING — Iceberg 2122-50, Natura®, Flat

Painting is a great way to re-purpose previously loved furniture items, which is good for the budget and the earth! A wooden bed frame or headboard can become a real statement piece when painted in a bold colour. Even smaller items like a chair or bed-side table will beneﬁt from a paint makeover. Furniture, just like trim and doors take more abuse than walls so I recommend using Benjamin Moore’s Advance, a unique waterborne alkyd paint.

WALLS — Waterfall 2050-50, Chalkboard Paint

CEILING — Blue Bonnet 2050-70, Natura®, Flat

TRIM — Ice Mist OC-67, Natura®, Semi-Gloss

Who does not love to express themselves with doodles, notes and quotes on a chalkboard? Even more fun when the chalkboard can be painted on the wall in ANY Benjamin Moore colour! For younger children it’s a great tool for practicing those ABC’s and 1-2-3’s, so keep the chalkboard paint on the lower portion of the wall where it’s easily accessible for them. For an older tween or even young adult a chalkboard wall is an opportunity for personal expression and to track their to-do lists, so consider applying it on a full wall close to a desk area.

*Decorating your kids room can be quite a challenge, but giving them the chance to express themselves through paint colour is a great place to start.

-Sharon Grech