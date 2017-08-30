Advertisement

From a toddlers room to a teen-cave….how to incorporate bold colour

While children are naturally attracted to vibrant and deeply saturated colours, your ﬁrst instinct may be to shy away from bold hues. Here are some ways to help you channel your inner child and ﬁnd a creative way to incorporate them!

by
Photo: Benjamin Moore

Photo: Benjamin Moore

DownpourBlue paint dollop

WALLS — Yellow Highlighter 2021-40, Natura®, Eggshell
BACK WALLS — Downpour Blue 2063-20, Natura®, Eggshell
TRIM — Cotton Balls 2145-70, Natura®, Semi-Gloss

Photo: Benjamin Moore

Photo: Benjamin Moore

DownpourBlue paint dollop

WALLS — Million Dollar Red 2003-10, Natura®, Eggshell
LOWER WALL — Witching Hour 2120-30, Natura®, Eggshell
TRIM — Snow White 2122-70, Natura®, Semi-Gloss

Geometric patterns are very popular and there are many ways to work them into a bedroom. A simple stripe on a wall, dresser, or ceiling can easily be achieved with a can of paint and some tape. This technique makes it easy to balance a deep colour with a more neutral one and still feels bold and contemporary.

Photo: Benjamin Moore

Photo: Benjamin Moore

DRAWER COLORS, LEFT TO RIGHT
TOP ROW — Clearest Ocean Blue 2064-40; Poolside Blue 2048-40; Capri Seas 2047-40;
MIDDLE ROW — Bahaman Sea Blue 2055-40; Fairy Tale Blue 2055-50; Serenity 2055-60;
BOTTOM ROW — Cayman Blue 2060-50; Blue Flower 2057-60; Blue Seafoam 2056-60, Natura®, Semi-Gloss

WALLS — Bird’s Egg 2051-60, Natura®, Eggshell
TRIM — Ice Mist OC-67, Natura®, Semi-Gloss
CEILING — Iceberg 2122-50, Natura®, Flat

Painting is a great way to re-purpose previously loved furniture items, which is good for the budget and the earth! A wooden bed frame or headboard can become a real statement piece when painted in a bold colour. Even smaller items like a chair or bed-side table will beneﬁt from a paint makeover. Furniture, just like trim and doors take more abuse than walls so I recommend using Benjamin Moore’s Advance, a unique waterborne alkyd paint.

Photo: Benjamin Moore

Photo: Benjamin Moore

DownpourBlue paint dollop

WALLS — Waterfall 2050-50, Chalkboard Paint
CEILING — Blue Bonnet 2050-70, Natura®, Flat
TRIM — Ice Mist OC-67, Natura®, Semi-Gloss

Who does not love to express themselves with doodles, notes and quotes on a chalkboard? Even more fun when the chalkboard can be painted on the wall in ANY Benjamin Moore colour! For younger children it’s a great tool for practicing those ABC’s and 1-2-3’s, so keep the chalkboard paint on the lower portion of the wall where it’s easily accessible for them. For an older tween or even young adult a chalkboard wall is an opportunity for personal expression and to track their to-do lists, so consider applying it on a full wall close to a desk area.

*Decorating your kids room can be quite a challenge, but giving them the chance to express themselves through paint colour is a great place to start.
        -Sharon Grech

Resources