Advertisement

Chow Mein Pasta

by

Chow-Mein-Pasta-feature

Ingredients

  • 1 pkg (375 g) Catelli SMART® Spaghettini
  • 1/2 cup (125 mL) chicken broth
  • 1/4 cup (50 mL) sodium reduced or light soy sauce
  • 2 tsp (10 mL) each sesame oil and minced ginger
  • 2 tsp (10 mL) cornstarch
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • 1 tbsp (15 mL) vegetable oil
  • 1 sliced red pepper
  • 2 cups (500 mL) sugar snap peas
  • 3 cups (750 mL) bean sprouts
  • 1 can (277 g) sliced water chestnuts
  • 1/4 cup (50 mL) chopped coriander or green onions
  • 2 tbsp (30 mL) each hoisin sauce and dry sherry (optional)
  • Optional toasted sesame seedsInstructions
  1. COOK spaghettini according to package directions.
  2. Meanwhile, STIR the chicken broth with the soy sauce, hoisin sauce, sherry (if using), sesame oil, ginger, cornstarch and garlic until well combined. Reserve.
  3. HEAT the oil in a stir-fry skillet set over high heat. Add the red pepper and snap peas. Stir-fry for 3 minutes or until tender crisp.
  4. ADD bean sprouts and water chestnuts. Cook for 1 minute. Pour the sauce mixture into the skillet; cook for 3 minutes or until thickened.
  5. STIR the hot pasta with the skillet mixture until well combined and heated through. Stir in the coriander or green onion. Sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds (if using).
Resources