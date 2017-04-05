Women are dominating both comedy (hello, Samantha Bee and Amy Schumer) and publishing (Oprah just introduced her own imprint, and Lena Dunham is set to launch hers any day), and the love child of those two worlds — the personal essay — is flourishing, too. Schumer released her first confessional last year, Kelly Oxford will publish her second memoir in April 2017 and the blue-streak-swearing comedian Ali Wong (famous for delivering a killer stand-up set while seven months pregnant) just signed a book deal for 2018. So Chatelaine partnered with Kobo to round up the very best of the genre: 10 totally relatable, heartening and hilarious books loaded with life advice and real talk.

