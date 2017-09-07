7 Time-Saving Laundry Tips

1. Plan ahead.

Preparing your family’s outfits in advance makes getting out the door a breeze. Avoid early-morning delays by pre-selecting looks for the week and hanging them in order from Monday to Friday (bonus points for picking out shoes in advance, too).

2. Stock up.

Arm yourself against smears and spills by stocking up on extra detergent and stain remover while you’re shopping for school supplies.

3. Get organized.

Create a laundry-sorting system with your children by preparing two separate hampers for darks and whites. That way, the only thing you’ll have to do come laundry day is toss the contents into the machine!

4. Double up.

Every once in a while you need to wash items that can’t go in the same load, like delicates and bulky items or your work clothes and your kids’ sweaty T-ball uniform. For times like these, consider getting the LG SideKick™ Pedestal Washer™, which can be added to any 27″ or 29″* LG washing machine. This separate unit allows you to wash two loads at once, so you can get through your regular laundry while washing those special items at the same time.

5. Don’t delay.

It’s never fun to search high and low for your child’s favourite t-shirt or swimming towel only to find it in the laundry pile when you need it in a hurry. Thankfully, the LG SideKick™ lets you wash a small load in a flash, so you’ll never have to wait for laundry day to clean exactly what you need, when you need it.

6. Defeat dirt.

Tackle spills and muddy sports gear before they have a chance to sink in. With LG’s TurboWash™ technology, you can speed up the cleaning process by up to 30 minutes** for larger loads. And as summertime activities come to an end, sanitize those outdoor blankets and sleeping bags with LG’s SteamWash™ setting, which thoroughly penetrates fabrics to eliminate odour and dirt.

7. Set reminders.

Have you ever been ready to call it a night only to remember you have a load of clean laundry waiting in washing machine? With the LG WiFi-enabled TwinWash™, you can monitor your cycle status on the LG smartphone app and receive alerts when your loads are complete.

Laundry that fits your schedule and no more last-minute scrambling before bed — it’s all possible with LG!

*Any 27” or 29” top-load or front-load LG Washer that was purchased as of 2009.