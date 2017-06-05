3 signs you might have CIU



Do you experience swollen red hives that appear without trigger and last for more than six weeks? If yes, you might have Chronic Idiopathic Urticaria (CIU). While experts don’t really know what causes it, we do know it’s seen more often in women than men and appears to peak in patients between the ages of 20 and 40.

Think you might be experiencing CIU? Here are three tell-tale signs:

1. You break out into itchy hives (also called welts or wheals) with or without swelling:

Hives are red, white, or flesh-coloured bumps with distinct edges that can be large or small. A red hive will turn pale when pressed in the centre. They are usually itchy and the itch can be mild or severe. Hives appear anywhere on the body and can move around, first appearing in one spot and then disappearing only to re-appear somewhere else the next day.

2. Your hives last longer than six weeks:

If you’ve had hives for more than six weeks without any triggers (such as heat, stress, or allergies) you could have CIU. “Chronic” means the urticaria (hives) continues to develop for more than six weeks. In some cases, it can persist for years.

3. Your hives appear without any apparent trigger:

The word “idiopathic” in CIU means it occurs unpredictably and its cause is never clearly identified. When you have CIU, hives occur suddenly without any clear triggers and can recur for at least six weeks. Each individual hive can last from one to 24 hours.

Diagnosis & Treatment

Many people find CIU significantly impacts their quality of life but there are treatments and medications available. The first step is to talk to your family doctor, who might refer you to a specialist to determine if you’re experiencing CIU.

During an outbreak, it’s a good idea to keep a journal for a week to help your doctor gain a better understanding of your condition. Write down your daily activities and anything you think might have triggered your outbreak, such as stress, hot or cold temperatures, water, foods, or tight-fitting clothes that put pressure on the skin.

In addition to topical anti-itch creams, oral antihistamines, and pharmaceutical treatments prescribed by your doctor, you can also try:

Keeping skin cool

Covering affected skin with bandages to prevent scratching

Soaking in a cool bath with baking soda, uncooked oatmeal or colloidal oatmeal to help with itching

Wearing loose, comfortable clothes made from smooth-textured fabric such as cotton

Avoiding stress, heat, cold, sunlight, water, pressure on the skin and foods you think might cause outbreaks

If your skin outbreaks are affecting your life and you think you might have CIU, ask your doctor for a referral to a specialist. There are treatments that can help.

For more information about CIU, visit itchingforanswers.ca.