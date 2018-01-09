How To Make A Vegan Chocolate Cake With Ingredients You Already Have

Just because her diet is plant-based, that doesn’t mean hot for food blog’s Lauren Toyota eschews comfort food. In fact, she couldn’t live without it.

For Chatelaine’s new video series, Vegan It! with Lauren Toyota, the former MuchMusic VJ and current YouTube star demonstrates how to create vegan versions of everyone’s favourite comfort classics — like grilled cheese and caesar salad — without elaborate recipes or compromising on taste. Find more of Lauren’s awesome recipes on her blog, her YouTube channel and her upcoming cookbook, Vegan Comfort Classics.

In this episode: Lauren makes a rich and moist chocolate cake.

Making it decadent: Cocoa powder is completely vegan, so there’s no need to find a substitution for this essential chocolate cake ingredient. When working with cocoa powder, Lauren (like many bakers) says to sift it. This helps prevent lumps and will keep your batter nice and fluffy.

Making it sweet: Lauren notes that some granulated sugar brands use animal bone char as a decolourizing filter to turn the sugar white. However, many common Canadian brands, such as Redpath, do not.



Making it moist and fluffy: Lauren doesn’t use a vegan egg replacement. Instead, her cake is based off recipes used during the Great Depression and the two World Wars when expensive ingredients, such as eggs and butter, were hard to come by. Forgoing pricey products, these recipes (and Lauren’s) use vinegar and baking soda as leavening agents, while the oil keeps everything moist.

Extras: No chocolate cake is complete without chocolate buttercream frosting. To create a vegan version of this dairy-filled cake topper, Lauren simply swaps out cow’s milk for soy milk and the usual butter for vegan butter. She uses Earth Balance butter, but any brand will do the trick.

Classic Chocolate Cake

Makes: 1 double-layer, 7-to-8-inch cake

Prep time: 55 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

Cake

1 cup soy milk

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 cup plus 2⁄3 cup all- purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1⁄2 teaspoon baking soda

1⁄4 teaspoon sea salt

1⁄3 cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder

3⁄4 cup granulated sugar

1⁄3 cup vegetable oil, or 1⁄3 cup coconut oil, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Chocolate Buttercream

1 cup vegan butter, cubed and chilled

1⁄2 cup Dutch- processed cocoa powder

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 to 3 tablespoons soy milk

31⁄2 to 4 cups confectioners’ sugar

Rainbow sprinkles, for decorating

Directions: