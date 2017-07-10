Recipe Collections

12 ways to use up fresh basil

If you have it in the garden — or bought a large bunch at the market — here’s how to use it all up, without any going to waste.

by

Photo, Sian Richards.

In pasta: One-pan pasta

Yes, it all cooks in one pot! This time-saving pasta is the perfect answer to rushed weeknight dinners. Get the recipe.

