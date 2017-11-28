10 Colourful Ways To Use Pomegranate

In season from early fall to late winter, pomegranate is a delicious way to add more colour to your dinner plate. To keep the prep simple use the method below to remove the ruby-red arils. And in the meantime, here are ten recipes to think about putting on the menu tonight:

Pomegranate pulled pork on cheddar waffles Sticky and sweet, this braised pulled pork pairs perfectly with earthy mushrooms (not to mention the smoky cheddar in the waffles). Get the recipe.

Wooden spoon technique

1. Slice pomegranate in half

2. Bash uncut ends vigorously with a wooden spoon

3. Catch the falling seeds and add to salads, yogurt, dessert and more.