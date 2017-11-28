Recipe Collections

10 Colourful Ways To Use Pomegranate

From a fresh side salad, to a hearty vegetarian couscous, here are a few ways to add pomegranate to dinner (plus, the best trick to de-seeding one easily).

In season from early fall to late winter, pomegranate is a delicious way to add more colour to your dinner plate. To keep the prep simple use the method below to remove the ruby-red arils. And in the meantime, here are ten recipes to think about putting on the menu tonight:

Pomegranate pulled pork on cheddar waffles

Sticky and sweet, this braised pulled pork pairs perfectly with earthy mushrooms (not to mention the smoky cheddar in the waffles). Get the recipe

Wooden spoon technique

1. Slice pomegranate in half

2. Bash uncut ends vigorously with a wooden spoon

3. Catch the falling seeds and add to salads, yogurt, dessert and more.

