20 Easy Ways To Use Frozen Fruit (And Get A Taste Of Summer In Winter)

1. Swirled raspberry cheesecake bars

The secret to the gorgous finish? Dollops of raspberry coulis in the batter, swirled in before baking. Get our swirled raspberry cheesecake bar recipe.

2. Frozen raspberries: Power beet smoothie

A beet smoothie for breakfast? Absolutely! Blend them up with frozen banana and raspberries with a bit of Greek yogurt for a tasty start to the day. Get our power beet smoothie recipe.

3. Peanut butter and jam oatmeal

Frozen raspberries make up the bright berry jam swirl we added to this retro PB & J take on breakfast oatmeal. Get our peanut butter and jam oatmeal recipe.

4. Frozen strawberries: Red berry smoothie bowl

Simplify your morning with an energizing smoothie bowl. This easy, eye-pleasing meal begins with a fruit and yogurt base and is packed with protein, fibre and vitamins. Get the red berry smoothie bowl recipe.

5. Frozen raspberries: Raspberry and streusel coffee cake

The name’s a bit misleading: This casual, not-too-sweet cake isn’t coffee-flavoured, it’s meant to be enjoyed with coffee instead. Get our raspberry and streusel coffee cake recipe.

6. Frozen raspberries: Avocado pound cake with raspberry glaze

This cake offers the health benefits of avocado and raspberries in a very pretty, technicoloured dessert. Get our avocado pound cake recipe.

7. Frozen raspberries: Bushberry pudding cake

Raspberries add a dose of antioxidants and give this dessert its sweet-tart taste. Drizzle whisky-butter sauce over warm cake and top with whipped cream. Get our bushberry pudding cake recipe.

8. Frozen blueberries: Easy blueberry crumb cake

An ultra-simple crumb cake to serve after dinner with tea and coffee. Get our blueberry crumb cake recipe.

9. Frozen blueberries: Berry bliss pudding

This tasty frozen blueberry and bread pudding can be made up to a day in advance, which makes it great for entertaining. Get our berry bliss pudding recipe.

10. Frozen blueberries: Blueberry-lemon cheesecake bars

The berries, lemon and cream cheese make this the perfect East-coast inspired treat. Get our blueberry-lemon cheesecake bars recipe.

11. Frozen blueberries: Streusel crunch blueberry muffins

With a crispy streusel topping, tons of berries and a hint of nutty whole wheat, these aren’t your everyday blueberry muffins. Bonus: They’re deliciously moist inside! Get our blueberry muffins recipe.

12. Frozen bananas: Best banana bread recipe

Save those over-ripe bananas in the freezer, then defrrost them when you’re craving banana bread. (Hint: Over-ripe bananas give the bread that boost of banana flavour you want.) Get our banana bread recipe.

13. Frozen bananas: Chocolate-walnut banana bread

Our revamped recipe has everything you love about banana bread — and it turns out whole-wheat flour, flax seeds (and rum) make the original taste even better. Get our chocolate-walnut banana bread recipe.

14. Frozen bananas: Banana chocolate-chip ice cream

This may well be the creamiest (and fastest) ice cream you’ve ever made. Get our banana chocolate-chip ice cream recipe.

15. Frozen strawberries: Strawberry-rose sorbet

This sorbet is really easy to make: just whirl frozen strawberries in a food processor with sugar, rosewater and lemon juice until smooth, and voila! A simple, refreshing dessert. Get our strawberry-rose sorbet recipe.

16. Frozen mixed berries: Berry blast smoothie bowl

This easy, eye-pleasing smoothie bowl will energize you and simplify your morning. It starts with a fruit and yogurt base and is packed with protein, fibre and vitamins. Get our berry blast smoothie recipe.

17. Frozen mixed berries: Apple berry brown betty

This sweet-tangy dish is loaded with fruits, making it a healthy (and tasty) treat for dessert. Best part: it’s really easy to make. Get our apple berry brown betty recipe.

18. Superfood green smoothie

Loaded with spinach, mango, frozen banana, chia sees and matcha powder, this superfood green smoothie is the buddha bowl of the smoothie world. Get our superfood green smoothie recipe.

19. Frozen mango (and banana): Tropical sorbet

Transport yourself to an island paradise with our low-fat instant sorbet recipe. Made with frozen mango and bananas, it’s ready in just 5 minutes. Get our tropical sorbet recipe.

20. Frozen mango (and banana): Tropical twist smoothie bowl