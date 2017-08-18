Recipe Collections

14 Delicious Ways To Use Eggplant In Dinner Tonight

Low in calories, high in fibre and loaded with anti-oxidants, this in-season vegetable has a lot to offer in the kitchen.

Photo, Sian Richards.

Grilled lamb chops with ratatouille

A colourful dinner for four that's perfect for backyard dining. Get the recipe.

They’re colourful, elegant and come in many shapes and sizes, but in terms of taste, eggplants are all very similar. But, the textures do vary when choosing an eggplant: Jewel-toned Japanese eggplants are creamy and silky when cooked, while large, deep-purple Italian eggplants are meaty and perfect for vegetarian steaks. It’s just up to you which ones you decide to use.

