Recipe Collections

18 ways to make Popsicles at home

Feeling the heat? Our advice for cooling down is to dig into a stash of homemade ice pops.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Birthday cake ice cream pops

Dipped in white chocolate and crunchy coloured cereal rings, these iced pops make a perfect treat for a summer birthday party (or any time you’re feeling festive!). Get the recipe.

Next

