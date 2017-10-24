Recipe Collections

20 Ways To Make Dinner In 20, 30 Or 40 Minutes

Dinnertime arrives more quickly some days than others — here’s how to handle it.

by

Take your time with dinner tonight — or don’t, it’s up to you! From “I need to get dinner on the table in a hurry” weeknights, to “I feel like taking my time” weekends, we’ve got a recipe for that. Whether you need to sit down in 15 – 20 minutes, or you’re happy to eat in just under an hour, the recipes below will see you through.

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

Make dinner in: 15 minutes

Lemon-butter haddock with capers and nutty green beans. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make dinner in 20 minutes
