20 Ways To Make Dinner In 20, 30 Or 40 Minutes

Take your time with dinner tonight — or don’t, it’s up to you! From “I need to get dinner on the table in a hurry” weeknights, to “I feel like taking my time” weekends, we’ve got a recipe for that. Whether you need to sit down in 15 – 20 minutes, or you’re happy to eat in just under an hour, the recipes below will see you through.

Watch: How to make dinner in 20 minutes