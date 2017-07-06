Recipe Collections

7 easy and delicious vegetarian burgers

From lentil burgers loaded with pickles, onions and dill-icious yogurt sauce, to our highly popular chickpea-falafel burger, these meatless variations are some of the best burgers of summer.

by

Photo, Erik Putz.

Red Lentil Burger

This lentil burger is topped with an array of delicious condiments, like a creamy dill-yogurt sauce and avocado, that will be sure to make even the meat-lovers envious. Get the recipe. 

