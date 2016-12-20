14 creative ways to use up turkey leftovers

Just don’t leave your turkey sandwich unattended.

5

1 of 14

Previous
Next
Photo, Sian Richards.

Turkey and prosciutto panini with sage

Make the day-after feast just as delicious this year with a richly flavoured hot sandwich.

Previous
Next

More:
The best way to use up leftover mashed potatoes
10 easy cranberry recipes
This is the only butter tart recipe you’ll ever need

5 comments on “14 creative ways to use up turkey leftovers

  1. what the hell is this where are the recipes

    Reply

    • What happened to the left over turkey recipes you were going to show us? I certainly didn’t cook beets for thanksgiving, never mind having any of those leftovers!

      Reply

  2. Are you new to computers??? Click on the red printing. That’s a link which will take you to the recipe. And just because YOU don’t serve beets at your Thanksgiving dinner, doesn’t mean other people don’t serve them. Perhaps you have leftover beets, cabbage or cranberries at other times. These recipes are just meant to give you ideas. There is no need to be so rude.

    Reply

  3. I think this is an outstanding post!

    Reply

  4. I cling on to listening to the news lecture about getting free online grant applications so I have been looking around for the most excellent site to get one. Could you advise me please, where could i find some?

    http://pinkfascinator.com/beige-fascinators-and-wedding-hats/

    Reply

Leave a comment

Sign in to comment.

Resources