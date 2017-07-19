8 incredible hot dog toppings to try this weekend

1 of 8 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Canadian cheese curds and maple mayo We put everything we love about Canada into this one! Get the recipe.

Throw down the gauntlet at this weekend’s barbecue with this amazing assortment of hot dog toppings. Paired with some barbecue classics (think potato salad, our best burgers, and summer sangrias), these dogs will steal the show.

More:

8 best-ever potato salads

26 best burgers for summer

12 best blueberry recipes to try now