17 Perfect Thanksgiving Side Dishes To Pair With Your Weekend Feast

From old standards to new favourites, there are more than enough sides here to feed a crowd this weekend.

by

From heavy hitters like potatoes, stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce, to colourful vegetable sides like beans, carrots and cabbage, there are a host of sides to pair with the turkey this weekend. Here’s some inspiration as you plan for the holiday:

Photo, Sian Richards.

Parsnip and potato mash

Switch it up with a new take on the mashed potatoes this year. Get the recipe.

