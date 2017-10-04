Recipe Collections

13 outrageously good taco recipes

Fresh and zesty, hot and spicy, saucy and crisp — there’s a taco here for everyone.

by

1 of 13

Previous
Next
Photo, Sian Richards.

Shrimp tacos

Serve these shrimp tacos with guacamole, pineapple-watermelon salsa and a squeeze of lime. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Related:
Pantry 101: Corn vs. flour tortillas
9 homemade taco fillings and toppings
Homemade taco seasoning

Resources