Recipe Collections

22 of our favourite summer pies and tarts

From fruit-laden pies to decadent, creamy tarts, there’s a recipe here for every kind of sweet tooth.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Rhubarb hand pies

These hand-held, veggie-filled pies are a great treat when you're on the go...or when you're seated securely on the couch after a long day of work. Either way, the tart-sweet pastry is a crowd-pleaser. Get the recipe.

