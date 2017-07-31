Recipe Collections

20 Fresh Summer Corn Recipes

Grill it, steam it, freeze it, bake it … the options for enjoying freshly picked ears of corn are nearly endless.

by

1 of 20

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Harissa butter grilled corn

Harissa, a hot chili paste used frequently in Moroccan cuisine, gives grilled corn an exotic vibe. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

Related:
The easiest way to cut summer corn from the cob
The best side salads for your summer barbecue
10 fresh mojito recipes

Resources