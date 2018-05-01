The 30 Best Rhubarb Recipes For Spring, Including Our Insanely Popular Rhubarb Pie

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Spring is truly here when those signature pink stalks hit the grocery aisles. Get the most out of the short rhubarb season by starting early, preserving the extras (read more on how to freeze rhubarb below) and and making as many tasty desserts and savoury mains featuring this spring vegetable as possible. Get inspired with our rhubarb recipes below:
Safety alert! Rhubarb leaves contain oxalic acid, which can be poisonous. Simply chop them off and discard and the rest of the stalk is then ready to use.
How to Freeze Rhubarb
If you’re lucky enough to have it growing in your garden, chances are you have more rhubarb than you can use. Thankfully, frozen rhubarb will keep well for up to a year. To freeze, discard the leaves, chop stalks into 1-inch pieces and fill zip-top bags with 2 cup portions (easier for future use). Find more rhubarb prep tips here.
Watch: How To Make Stewed Rhubarb (Also Known As Poached Rhubarb)