The 30 Best Rhubarb Recipes For Spring, Including Our Insanely Popular Rhubarb Pie

1. Rhubarb upside-down cake

Why hide fresh fruit under piles of pastry? Turn dessert upside down so the ruby rhubarb crowns an easy butter cake instead. Get this rhubarb upside-down cake recipe.

2. Strawberry-rhubarb sangria

The sun is shining, and you’re ready to kick back on the deck with an icy-cold beverage. We recommend this refreshing sangria, a combination of two late spring/early summer’s star ingredients. Get this strawberry-rhubarb sangria recipe.

3. Strawberry-rhubarb pie

A sweet and savoury pie that will leave you wanting more. Get this strawberry-rhubarb pie recipe.

4. Strawberry-rhubarb sangria jellies

The perfect party-starter! Hand these cute sangrie jellies out at your next barbecue for a fun and fizzy cocktail option. Get this strawberry-rhubarb sangria jellies recipe.

5. Spring rhubarb salad

A fresh and easy salad packed with colour for the season. Get this spring rhubarb salad recipe.

6. Rhubarb muffins

We’ve never been more excited to break out the muffin tin. Get this rhubarb muffin recipe.

7. Stewed rhubarb

Laced with real vanilla and baked to a syrupy finish, this soft and sweet rhubarb is incredibly quick to make. Serve over ice cream or with a dollop of whipped cream. Get this stewed rhubarb recipe.

8. Rhubarb hand pies

These golden mini pies have sugary sparkle on the outside, and fruity filling on the inside. Kitchen Tip: It’s best to make the rhubarb filling just before making the hand pies, to prevent the rhubarb from watering out. Get this rhubarb hand pies recipe.

9. Rhubarb cranachan

Our take on a traditional Scottish dessert! Whipped cream, whiskey, poached rhubarb and a sweet crispy oat topping make this cranachan irresistible. Get this rhubarb cranachan recipe.

10. Rhubarb crisp

A golden crunch on top, and sweet-tart rhubarb perfection on the bottom. Serve with vanilla ice cream. Get this rhubarb crisp recipe.

11. Buttermilk pannacotta with poached rhubarb

This Italian-inspired spring treat is the silkiest, sweetest spring dessert (watch out — you’ll be making it again and again). Get this buttermilk panacotta recipe.

12. Rhubarb pie

Delight your taste buds with a recipe that makes spring’s first fruit the star of the show. Get this rhubarb pie recipe.

13. Rhubarb ice cream

No ice-cream maker required. All you need is: Rhubarb + sweetened condensed milk + 35% cream. Get this rhubarb ice cream recipe.

14. Spring salad with rhubarb vinaigrette

Delight your taste buds with a fresh salad, topped with a vinaigrette that adds a sweet-tart kick. Get this spring salad recipe.

15. Rhubarb-buttermilk tea cake

Crunchy pecans and tangy rhubarb make this moist banana bread alternative addictively good. Get this buttermilk tea cake recipe.

16. Raspberry-rhubarb compote

Serve this compote over yogurt at breakfast, or over a cream scoop of vanilla ice cream after dinner. Get this strawberry-rhubarb compote recipe.

17. Crispy duck with tangy rhubarb sauce

A sweet-and-tangy sauce tops juicy duck breast for a perfect melding of flavour. Serve with ginger and garlic beans and wild rice pilaf. Get this crispy duck recipe.

18. Pink rhubarb pop

Serve up good old-fashioned flavour with our versatile, fresh syrups. Get this pink rhubarb pop recipe.

19. Rhubarb curd

How to extend the all-too-short rhubarb season? Make curd! This genius idea was inspired by lemon curd — just sub in rhubarb. Spread it on pancakes, spoon it into little meringues, fold it into whipped cream — or just eat it from the jar. Get this rhubarb curd recipe.

20. Strawberry-rhubarb granita

When it gets warmer, whip up this Mediterranean frozen-fruit dessert, like a sorbet, only with a more crystalline texture. Get this strawberry-rhubarb granita recipe.

21. Rhubarb sour

This rosy sipper brings rhubarb’s kick to cocktail hour. Get this rhubarb sour recipe.

22. Pickled rhubarb

A savoury alternative that will leave you tickled pink. Delicious served with roast chicken or fish. It’s also perfect for cheese boards. Get this pickled rhubarb recipe.

23. Snow cones

The perfect way to cool down on a sultry spring afternoon: snow cones, doused in fresh rhubarb syrup. Get this snow cone recipe.

24. Raspberry-rhubarb pavolva cupcakes

Another afternoon tea favourite. These pretty cupcakes will please any crowd. Get this rhubarb pavlova cupcake recipe.

25. Rhubarb custard cups

Fill crisp phyllo cups with orange-scented custard, then top with crimson berry-rhubarb sauce for a sophisticated finale to any dinner. Get this rhubarb custard cups recipe.

26. Rhubarb semifreddo

The classic combo of strawberries and rhubarb gets an Italian twist of citrus, for a cool and refreshing dessert you’ll be making well into summer. Get this rhubarb semifreddo recipe.

27. Roasted halibut with rhubarb-bacon jam

Roasted asparagus and a savoury rhubarb sauce make dinner a quick, healthy and colourful ode to spring. Get this roasted halibut recipe.

28. Rhubarb jellies

Each sugary bite of these rosy jellies is a sweet springtime treat. Get this rhubarb jellies recipe.

29. Strawberry-rhubarb sauce

This classic fruit combo is wonderful over yogurt, shortcake or angel food cake. Get this strawberry-rhubarb sauce recipe.

30. Rhubarb spritzer