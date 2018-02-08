Creamy Spanish Carbonara, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

This weekend, get all the shopping out of the way, and watch flavourful, easy dinner recipes come together in 45 minutes (or less) every night of the week. And leftovers — what leftovers? Scroll down for a simple set of recipes to help you use up any odds and ends when the week is over.
How To Use Up The Leftovers
1. Slivered almonds
Crispy rice treats
Melt 3 cups mini marshmallows with 2 tbsp unsalted butter in a large pot over low heat. Remove from heat. Stir in 2 1/2 cups crispy rice cereal, 1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds and 1/4 tsp vanilla. Spread in an oiled 8 x 8-in. baking dish. Top with 1/4 cup chopped toasted slivered almonds and 2 tbsp melted chocolate. Chill for 10 min. Cut into squares.
2. Shiitake mushrooms
Umami spread
Sauté 8 finely chopped shiitake mushrooms with 2 finely chopped shallots in 1 tbsp butter in a medium pan on medium-high until browned, 7 to 8 min. Cool completely, 10 min. Stir in 250-g pkg cream cheese, at room temperature, along with 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley. Serve on toast.
3. Tagliatelle
Browned butter pasta
Cook 2 cups finely diced butternut squash in 1 tbsp butter in a large pan over medium-high, 10 min. Stir in 1/4 cup butter and cook until browned, about 2 min. Add 1/2 450-g pkg cooked tagliatelle and 1/3 cup chopped toasted hazelnuts and toss until coated. Sprinkle with grated parmesan.
4. Green beans
Romesco beans
Whirl 3 roasted red peppers, patted dry, with 1/4 cup each toasted slivered almonds and olive oil, 1 slice Italian bread, 1 tbsp sherry vinegar, 1 garlic clove and 1/2 tsp salt in a food processor until smooth. Spoon over steamed green beans.
5. Fresh oregano
Smashed potatoes
Toss 750 g cooked baby potatoes with 1 tbsp canola oil, 2 tsp finely chopped oregano and 1/4 tsp salt on a baking sheet. Using your palm, press down each potato to flatten. Sprinkle evenly with 1/2 cup finely grated parmesan. Bake at 400F until golden, about 15 min.