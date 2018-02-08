Creamy Spanish Carbonara, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

This weekend, get all the shopping out of the way, and watch flavourful, easy dinner recipes come together in 45 minutes (or less) every night of the week. And leftovers — what leftovers? Scroll down for a simple set of recipes to help you use up any odds and ends when the week is over.

1. Monday: Spanish carbonara with arugula salad Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

One of our favourite weeknight meals of winter, this creamy pasta is the comfort food to beat the Monday blues. Get our Spanish carbonara recipe. 2. Tuesday: Poached ginger chicken and noodles Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

Soft udon noodles meet gingery chicken and lightly simmered bok choy for a boldly flavoured dish that will have everyone reaching for seconds. Get our poached ginger chicken recipe. 3. Wednesday: Sesame chicken congee Ready in: 45 min. Serves: 4.

When you’re mid-way through the week (and through winter) it’s all about comfort food to get you going. Bonus: This creamy congee uses yesterday’s leftovers to save you time. Get our sesame chicken congee recipe. 4. Thursday: Shrimp and green bean salad Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4.

Dark green vegetables, ripe grape tomatoes and tender shrimp make this a filling and healthy dinner salad. Get our shrimp and green bean salad recipe. 5. Friday: Winter panzanella Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

Fresh citrus, crusty Italian bread, creamy cheese…this bright winter salad is all of our favourite things right now. Get our winter panzanella salad recipe. 6. Dessert: The chewiest ginger crackle cookies Ready in: 1 hour. Makes: 40 cookies.

Crisp, sugar-dusted ginger cookies with the most irresistible chew on the inside. Serve with milk, coffee or tea after dinner for a cozy close to the work week. Get our ginger crackle cookie recipe.

How To Use Up The Leftovers

1. Slivered almonds

Crispy rice treats

Melt 3 cups mini marshmallows with 2 tbsp unsalted butter in a large pot over low heat. Remove from heat. Stir in 2 1/2 cups crispy rice cereal, 1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds and 1/4 tsp vanilla. Spread in an oiled 8 x 8-in. baking dish. Top with 1/4 cup chopped toasted slivered almonds and 2 tbsp melted chocolate. Chill for 10 min. Cut into squares.

2. Shiitake mushrooms

Umami spread

Sauté 8 finely chopped shiitake mushrooms with 2 finely chopped shallots in 1 tbsp butter in a medium pan on medium-high until browned, 7 to 8 min. Cool completely, 10 min. Stir in 250-g pkg cream cheese, at room temperature, along with 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley. Serve on toast.

3. Tagliatelle

Browned butter pasta

Cook 2 cups finely diced butternut squash in 1 tbsp butter in a large pan over medium-high, 10 min. Stir in 1/4 cup butter and cook until browned, about 2 min. Add 1/2 450-g pkg cooked tagliatelle and 1/3 cup chopped toasted hazelnuts and toss until coated. Sprinkle with grated parmesan.

4. Green beans

Romesco beans

Whirl 3 roasted red peppers, patted dry, with 1/4 cup each toasted slivered almonds and olive oil, 1 slice Italian bread, 1 tbsp sherry vinegar, 1 garlic clove and 1/2 tsp salt in a food processor until smooth. Spoon over steamed green beans.

5. Fresh oregano

Smashed potatoes

Toss 750 g cooked baby potatoes with 1 tbsp canola oil, 2 tsp finely chopped oregano and 1/4 tsp salt on a baking sheet. Using your palm, press down each potato to flatten. Sprinkle evenly with 1/2 cup finely grated parmesan. Bake at 400F until golden, about 15 min.

