22 Effortless Salmon Recipes For Busy Weeknights

Rich in Omega-3s, protein and B vitamins, salmon is not just delicious — it’s really good for you. Easy to cook, it can be done as a one pan wonder in the oven (see our herbed salmon and vegetables how-to video below), stacked into kebabs for late-summer grilling, or roasted and glazed to spicy-sweet perfection. Here are 22 salmon recipes to inspire your weeknight meals:

1 of 22 Previous Next Pin Email

Salmon and asparagus sheet pan dinner Baked on a single pan and ready in less than 30 minutes, this sheet-pan dinner is a great low-mess meal for busy weeknights. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make provencal pan salmon