18 Savoury Baking Recipes Perfect For Cold Weather

Don’t let sweet baked goods hog all the glory this season. Make room for pot pies, empanadas, breads and other savoury treats.

We’re not knocking sweet treats, but who doesn’t also like indulging in fresh-from-the-oven savoury baked goods. Try baking up biscuits loaded with cheese and onions, tarts that blend apples and thyme and empanadas loaded with chorizo and peppers — you might not miss the sugar at all.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Cornmeal muffins

Ready in less than 40 minutes, these savoury muffins will fly off the plate even quicker than they take to make. Get the recipe.

