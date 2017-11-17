Recipe Collections

17 Easy Ways To Use Canned And Dry lentils

This tasty pulse is an extremely versatile (and affordable) pantry staple, rich in fibre and protein.

Lentils are a pantry staple and extremely versatile — but if you’re not sure how to use them, our lentils 101 primer will help you sort out all the options available. (Whether you’ve got canned, dried, brown, red or green lentils in the cupboards.)

Photo, Erik Putz.

Red Lentil Burger recipe

Uses: 1 cup of red lentils.
Loaded with carrots, onions and spinach, these vegetarian patties are a healthy (and satisfying) substitute for your usual beef burger. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make Moroccan lentil stew

 

