Salmon Salad With Grapefruit, Plus 4 More Dinner Recipes

1. Monday: Seared salmon salad with ruby red grapefruit

Ready in: 15 min. Serves: 4.

This main-course salad boasts healthy unsaturated fats from both salmon and avocado and comes together in just 15 minutes, leaving you stress-free and satisfied. Get this salmon salad recipe.

2. Tuesday: Kung Pao chicken stir-fry

Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.

Prep and measure ingredients before cooking to make this stir fry even speedier. If you have leftover snow peas from Monday night’s dinner, they would make a great add-on to this dish. (Just add them in with the bell peppers.) Get this kung pao stir-fry recipe.

3. Wednesday: Easy lemon pasta

Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 8.

A light pasta tossed with grated pecorino, lemon juice, chili flakes and parsley. (It doesn’t get much simpler than this!) Bonus: It’s a great option to get you over that mid-week hump. Get this easy lemon pasta recipe.

4. Thursday: Saucy mango pork chops with red leaf salad

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

These stovetop pork chops cook in just 6-8 minutes and are packed with flavour, thanks to a spicy-sweet sauce featuring fresh ginger and mango chutney. Get this saucy mango pork chops recipe.

5. Friday: One-pan lamb chops and minted carrots

Ready in: 50 min. Serves: 4.

This supper looks sophisticated, but the ingredient list is surprisingly short. The same pan is used to cook both the lamb and the carrots, cutting down on clean-up time. Get this lamb chops and carrots recipe.

6. Dessert: Rhubarb crisp