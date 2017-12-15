10 Rustic Holiday Roasts (That Aren’t Turkey)

Tired of turkey? From a classic prime rib roast, to glistening glazed hams and spatchcocked chickens, any one of these mains will be a stunning centrepiece for the holiday table.

1 of 10 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Pineapple-ginger-glazed ham With its cross-hatch pattern and shiny glaze, your holiday roasted ham is the perfect centerpiece for your tablescape. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make cranberry-almond baked brie