10 Rustic Holiday Roasts (That Aren’t Turkey)

Ten other ways to serve an elegant holiday meal, from a traditional British roast, to golden chicken and bacon-wrapped tenderloin.

Tired of turkey? From a classic prime rib roast, to glistening glazed hams and spatchcocked chickens, any one of these mains will be a stunning centrepiece for the holiday table.

Pineapple-ginger-glazed ham

With its cross-hatch pattern and shiny glaze, your holiday roasted ham is the perfect centerpiece for your tablescape. Get the recipe.

