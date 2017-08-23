Recipe Collections

10 Time-Saving Dinner Recipes That Turn Rotisserie Chicken Into A Meal

When you’re out of time, fast and friendly recipes like these will help you throw together an amazing meal instantly. (Well, almost.)

If you’re short on time, a rotisserie chicken can be dinner’s saving grace. Whether you eat it as-is, or incorporate it into another dish, there are a lot of ways to create a fast and tasty meal from one. With family favourites like barbecue-chicken pizza, vegetable-laden chicken salads and dinner wraps, the gallery below just scratches the surface of the possibilities. Here are 10 delicious reasons to pick up a rotisserie chicken for dinner tonight:

Photo, Erik Putz.

Peach and chicken couscous salad

Ready-to-go rotisserie chicken and quick-cooking couscous make a winning combination for a fast and delicious dinner. Get the recipe.

