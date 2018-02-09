Recipe Collections

8 Romantic Menus For Valentine’s Day (Because Nothing Is Hotter Than Good Food)

No reservations? No problem. Pop some bubbly and set a table for two at home.

by

Why spend the night out at a crowded restaurant when you can dine in style at home? These menus are the tastiest way to have a romantic evening in, from decadent fondues and creamy sauces, to seriously delicious steaks and a stunning (and we haven’t even mentioned dessert yet).

Decadent, make-ahead meal
8
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to make heart-shaped chocolate-almond cretzels
Resources