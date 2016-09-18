30 reasons to be excited for the first day of fall

The season of frothy lattes, colourful roasted vegetables and rich soups has almost arrived, and we’re pretty excited.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Squash soup!

Move over, pumpkin; acorn squash is the star of our new favourite soup! Roast ’em to create spectacular serving dishes and don’t forget to toast the seeds for a crunchy garnish. Get the recipe.

