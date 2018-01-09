21 Gorgeous Recipes For Citrus While They’re In Season (Right Now!)

Tart citrus is at it’s zenith. Everywhere you look there are cara cara or blood oranges, juicy lemons, grapefruit, tart green limes and more in abundance. Take advantage of the cornucopia before it’s gone with these colourful recipes:

1 of 21 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Lemon squares Back away from the store-bought treats — they’ve got nothing on these homemade lemon squares, which pair a sweet-crispy base with a jiggly, sugar-dusted citrus custard. Get the recipe for lemon squares.

Watch: How to make a classic lemon loaf