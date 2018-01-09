21 Gorgeous Recipes For Citrus While They’re In Season (Right Now!)

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Tart citrus is at it’s zenith. Everywhere you look there are cara cara or blood oranges, juicy lemons, grapefruit, tart green limes and more in abundance. Take advantage of the cornucopia before it’s gone with these colourful recipes:
Back away from the store-bought treats — they’ve got nothing on these homemade lemon squares, which pair a sweet-crispy base with a jiggly, sugar-dusted citrus custard. Get the recipe for lemon squares.