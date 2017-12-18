Recipe Collections

30 Quick And Easy Last-Minute Holiday Cookies

These no-fuss treats are a breeze to bake up.

The holidays are here in just over a week — but don’t worry — there’s still plenty of time to bake if you choose the right recipes. Here are 30 cookies that don’t take a lot of time — but will easily impress family and friends.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Holiday brownie cookies

Fudgy on the inside, crisp on the outside, and dipped into (yes more) chocolate, these cookies are holiday perfection. Get the recipe.

Watch: Easy ways to prettily package holiday cookies
