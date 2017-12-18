30 Quick And Easy Last-Minute Holiday Cookies

The holidays are here in just over a week — but don’t worry — there’s still plenty of time to bake if you choose the right recipes. Here are 30 cookies that don’t take a lot of time — but will easily impress family and friends.

Photo, Erik Putz. Holiday brownie cookies Fudgy on the inside, crisp on the outside, and dipped into (yes more) chocolate, these cookies are holiday perfection. Get the recipe.

Watch: Easy ways to prettily package holiday cookies