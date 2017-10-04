Recipe Collections

18 Totally Decadent Pumpkin Desserts For Thanksgiving (And All Of Fall)

Why should pie have all the fun? Here are all the ways you can whip up something sweet with those cans of pumpkin purée.

As delicious as pumpkin pie is, there are a host of ways to use canned pumpkin. From creamy cheesecake to sugar-crusted crème brûleé (watch how it’s made below), fluffy muffins and homemade PSLs, it can do a lot in the kitchen. Here are 18 ways to use an extra can of pumpkin purée and give dessert an autumn spin:

Photo, Erik Putz.

Pumpkin cheesecake

Pumpkin cheesecake is a great make-ahead dessert, as chilling it overnight creates a dense, firm consistency. Top it with bourbon whipped cream and candied pecansGet the recipe.

Watch: How To Make Pumpkin Crème Brûleé
