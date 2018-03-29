12 Passover Recipes For When You’re Sick Of Jam And Matzah

1. Smoked trout salad with horseradish

This salad with smoked trout, fennel and potatoes would make a perfect seder side dish or a light mid-week dinner. Get this smoked trout salad with horseradish recipe.

2. Matzo Brei

Try this classic Passover dish topped with sweet fruit compote or go the savory route with caramelized onions. Get these two matzo brei recipes.

3. Charoset

This Sephardic-style charoset is made with apples, walnuts, dried apricots and sweet red wine. Get this charoset recipe.

4. Coconut macaroons

Ditch those dried, canned macaroons and make these chocolate-dipped ones instead. Get this coconut macaroons recipe.

5. Avocado matzah pizza

Who needs toast or a bagel when you can top matzah with avocado and smoked salmon? Get this avocado matzah pizza recipe.

6. Balsamic beet matzah pizza

With goat cheese, beets and balsamic vinegar, it’s pretty much an extra crunchy beet salad. Get this balsamic beet matzah pizza.

7. Deli meat matzah pizza

Piles of pastrami make this matzah pizza an indulgent lunch or dinner. Get this deli meat matzah pizza recipe.

8. Potato matzah pizza

This savory open-faced matzah sandwich features potatoes, garlic and sun-dried-tomato pesto. Get this potato matzah pizza recipe.

9. Radish and asparagus matzah pizza

With crunchy veggies, microgreens and creamy cheese, this is truly a spring dish. Get this radish and asparagus matzah pizza recipe.

10. Crispy Brussels sprout matzah pizza

Let Brussels sprouts and ricotta cheese work their magic atop a board of matzah. Get this crispy brussels sprout matzah pizza recipe.

11. Matzo ball soup

Passover is just an excuse to eat more of this traditional and always comforting soup. Get this matzo ball soup recipe.

12. Gluten-free chocolate brownies