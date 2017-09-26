Recipe Collections

Our 10 best-ever pancake recipes

Nothing says the weekend (or Tuesday night!) like a stack of fluffy pancakes. And with these recipes, breakfast goes from stovetop to tabletop in a flash.

Photo, Erik Putz.

Buttermilk pancakes

All out of buttermilk? Mix 2 tbsp lemon juice into 2 cups milk and let stand 10 min. You can reduce or omit the sugar in this recipe if desired. Get the recipe.

