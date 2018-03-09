Recipe Collections

Pad Thai Chicken Drumsticks, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

Skip dinner planning this weekend, and head straight to the grocery store with these recipes in tow.

by

This week, let us make dinner planning one less thing to think about. We’ve selected five weeknight meals that are quick, easy and delicious, so you don’t have to give it another thought. From spiced sheet pan pork chops to saucy chicken and slaw and a creamy coconut treat, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Monday: Blackened red snapper and cajun rice
