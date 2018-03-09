Pad Thai Chicken Drumsticks, Plus 4 More Easy Dinner Recipes

1. Monday: Blackened red snapper and cajun rice

Ready in: 25 min. Serves: 4.

Kick Monday to the curb with some (very easy) Cajun-inspired seafood. Get this blackened red snapper and cajun rice recipe.

2. Tuesday: Sheet pan harissa-spiced pork chops

Ready in: 30 min. Serves: 4.

Keep things quick and efficient with a colourful one-pan wonder tonight. Toss the chops, tomatoes and zucchini together with the oil and spices, pop it in the oven and you’re all set! (Tip: Add broccoli florets or chopped yellow bell peppers to the baking sheet for heartier appetites.) Get this sheet pan pork chops with harissa spice recipe.

3. Wednesday: Shakshuka pizza

Ready in: 35 min. Serves: 4 to 6.

Pick up some whole wheat pizza dough, and whip together a new take on this Middle Eastern favourite. (Tip: Save some of the sauce for dipping!) Get this shakshuka pizza recipe.

4. Thursday: Togarashi shrimp, spiralized zucchini and soba bowls

Ready in: 20 min. Serves: 4.

Buy extra zucchini this week, and what doesn’t go into your sheet pan dinner can be spiralized into this soba noodle bowl for an extra hit of greens. (Kitchen Tip: Shichimi togarashi is a common Japanese spice blend with 7 ingredients: red chili pepper, Japanese pepper, roasted orange peel, black and white sesame seeds, hemp and poppy seeds, ground ginger and nori.) Get this togarashi shrimp and spiralized zucchini bowl recipe.

5. Friday: Pad Thai chicken drumsticks and bean sprout slaw

Ready in: 40 min. Serves: 4.

You’ll have a hard time waiting all week for this savoury and saucy chicken dish. (Bonus: Drumsticks are more flavourful and affordable than chicken breasts, so you can make this on the regular.) Get this pad Thai chicken drumsticks and bean sprout slaw recipe.

6. Dessert: Coconut parfait