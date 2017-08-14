Recipe Collections

25 Best Summer Recipes To Make While There’s Still Time

We’ve got just over a month to go — let’s get cooking!

by

Before cooking turns to all things pumpkin, turkey and hearty stews, give summer produce a last hurrah with one of our best summer recipes. From sweet summer corn to ripe, juicy berries now’s your chance to cook up a highlight reel of summer’s greatest hits.

1 of 30

Previous
Next
Photo, Erik Putz.

Peanut butter cookie ice cream sandwiches

Soft and chewy peanut butter cookies are the perfect choice for making ice cream sandwiches. Get the recipe.

Previous
Next

More:
31 dead-simple ice cream recipes
15 ways to make the most of summer cherries
22 of our favourite summer pies and tarts

Chatelaine Quickies: Summer Corn Pasta Salad
Resources