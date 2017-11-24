Recipe Collections

16 Of Our Best Chicken Soup Recipes

It’s soup season, so cook up a bowl of everyone’s favourite comfort food.

Chicken soup is the ultimate antidote to cold and flu season, chilly temperatures and early sunsets. Tonight, why not bake up fresh and flaky biscuits, garlic bread rolls or parmesan puff pastry cheese straws, and ladle out steamy bowls of the season’s most comforting dish? All the chicken soup recipes you need, below:

Lemony chicken soup with dill

Dress up your chicken soup with fresh herbs, cubed carrots and orzo. Get the recipe.

