16 Of Our Best Chicken Soup Recipes

Chicken soup is the ultimate antidote to cold and flu season, chilly temperatures and early sunsets. Tonight, why not bake up fresh and flaky biscuits, garlic bread rolls or parmesan puff pastry cheese straws, and ladle out steamy bowls of the season’s most comforting dish? All the chicken soup recipes you need, below:

1 of 16 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Lemony chicken soup with dill Dress up your chicken soup with fresh herbs, cubed carrots and orzo. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make cheddar and onion buttermilk biscuits