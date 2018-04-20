Recipe Collections

22 Crunchy And Satisfying Salads — Minus The Lettuce

Who says it always has to be about the leafy greens? Skip the lettuce tonight, and try one of these salads.

by

Tired of lettuce? Sometimes we are, too. This week, we’re switching up our usual routine, and taking salad in a non-traditional, totally fun direction. From crisp beans, to zesty zucchini and hearty edamame, here are 22 ways to get your veggies in, without the leaves.

Tuna panzanella salad
22
view slideshow
Photos

Watch: How to make Thai steak salad
Resources