22 Crunchy And Satisfying Salads — Minus The Lettuce

1. Tuna panzanella salad

Don’t be fooled: this brightly coloured salad is lettuce-less. Full of fresh tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and tuna, you won’t even notice the lack of leafy greens.Get this tuna panzanella salad recipe.

2. Peach and chicken couscous salad

With chopped up peaches, shredded rotesserie chicken, crumbled feta and a heaping of couscous, you won’t even notice this salad is missing the lettuce. Get this peach and chicken couscous salad recipe.

3. Vietnamese shrimp salad with tomato and mango

Vermicelli gives this salad its bulk, while a mango, tomato, shrimp and a hint of soy-sauce dressing gives the salad its exotic flavour. Get this Vietnamese shrimp salad with tomato and mango recipe.

4. Spiced melon salad recipe

This savoury fruit slaad is a popular Mexican street cart dish. Get this spiced melon salad recipe.

5. Middle Eastern fattoush salad

Sometimes you just want a break from lettuce. This fattoush, a pita, chickpea, cucumber, tomato and herb-based salad, packs plenty of colour, and no romaine. Get this fattoush salad recipe.

6. Shaved asparagus salad

Simple, seasonal and delicious. Shaved raw asparagus gets a lift from golden pine nuts and umami-packed parmesan to create a salad you’ll make over and over all season long. Get this shaved asparagus salad recipe.

7. Grilled halloumi, zucchini and chickpea salad

A salad with staying power. Grilled zucchini and halloumi cheese meet chickpeas and fresh herbs for a meal no one will be able to get enough of. Get this grilled halloumi, zucchini and chickpea salad recipe.

8. Jicama, corn and pepper salad

Jicama — a root vegetable that tastes like a cross between turnip and pear — is a new favourite in our kitchen. Make it one in yours too, starting with this fresh summer salad! Get this jicama, corn and pepper salad recipe.

9. Citrus panzanella salad

That’s right, still no lettuce in sight. With this recipe, dinner is all about chunks of fresh bread, bright citrus, savoury fennel and creamy goat cheese. Get this citrus panzanella salad recipe.

10. Minty melon salad with burrata cheese

A sweet and savoury brunch salad composed of fresh fruit, mint, basil and creamy burrata cheese. Get this melon salad recipe.

11. Thai steak salad

Who needs lettuce when you can throw together steak, mango, cucumber, carrots, and tomatoes? Get this steak salad recipe. (Kitchen tip: Use a vegetable peeler to make these pretty vegetable ribbons.)

12. Nordic potato salad

This Nordic potato salad is a Chatelaine Kitchen favourite (it’s all about the tangy pickles)! Get this potato salad recipe.

13. Carrot-curls salad with pine nuts

This Moroccan-inspired side salad is all about creative and complimentary flavours: olives, pine nuts, carrots, cilantro and sliced red onion. Get this carrot salad recipe.

14. Wild rice salad

This hearty, grain-based salad features hits both sweet and savoury notes for a refreshingly different salad. Get this wild rice salad recipe.

15. Wheatberry tabbouleh salad

Perfect for when you don’t feel like cooking, this hearty vegetarian salad makes your slow cooker to do all the heavy lifting. Get this wheatberry tabbouleh salad recipe.

16. Mexican jicama and avocado salad

Crunchy jicama pairs with creamy avocado, crisp radish, zippy onions, bright citrus and fresh mint for a super-lively salad. Get this jicama salad recipe.

17. Cherry panzanella salad

Grilled bread, fresh fruit, vegetables and creamy cheese equals one of the best salads we’ve ever tasted. Get this cherry panzanella salad recipe.

18. Indian mango-lentil salad

This spiced salad turns affordable legumes and juicy mango into a weeknight staple. (PS. Try pairing it with grilled salmon for dinner.) Get this mango-lentil salad recipe.

19. Crunchy Japanese apple salad

Simple, fresh and crisp ingredients make up this salad, which pairs perfectly with our grilled miso eggplant. Get this apple salad recipe.

20. Nutty ramen slaw

Find new ways to use that giant head of cabbage you bought at the store, starting with an updated coleslaw. Here we’ve added extra crunch with ramen noodles and almonds, amped up colour with sliced sugar snap peas, and finished it with a spicy Asian dressing. (Leftovers? What leftovers?) Get this ramen salad recipe.

21. Heirloom caprese salad

Gorgeous, juicy tomatoes are served with fresh basil, a sweet-tart balsamic glaze and fresh mozzarella in this elegant and easy salad. Get this caprese salad recipe.

22. Black rice and edamame salad