12 Must-Try New Year’s Eve Appetizers

Celebrate the new year with sparkling wine and an assortment of snack-sized bites! With everything from broccoli-cheddar tots to spinach and artichoke fondue and an oozy baked brie (watch how it’s made below), you’ll be hosting the best party of the night.

1 of 12 Previous Next Pin Email

Photo, Erik Putz. Thai-style eggplant dip This smoky, creamy veggie dip will go fast once you put it out! Topped with peanuts, cilantro and chilies we like serving it with rice crackers, shrimp crackers and crisp vegetable sticks. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make cranberry-almond baked brie