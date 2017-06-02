Recipe Collections

Let’s celebrate National Doughnut Day!

These homemade treats are the perfect way to indulge today. From our hack on a Canadian classic to cute mini-doughnuts, there’s something for everyone.

Baked mini doughnuts.

Healthier doughnuts

These adorable little doughnuts are made in the traditional way with yeast, but then baked (not fried) for an added "healthy" factor! So easy, yet delicious — they'll be gobbled up in minutes. Get the recipe.

Photo, Roberto Caruso.

June 5th is National Doughnut Day, and what better excuse can you get to indulge in these decadent rounds of fried dough? Today, from our healthier baked version, to our take on a Canadian classic – here are three recipes to help you celebrate from home. No time to make your own? Various Krispy Kreme shops across Canada will be giving out free doughnuts. You’re welcome.

