Recipe Collections

30 Of Our Most Popular Holiday Cookies

It’s nearly holiday baking season — have you filled your cookie roster yet?

by

The cookies you can’t get enough of right now range from brand-new recipes (the alfajores are a must-try), to old standbys like our ultimate shortbreads and make-ahead icebox cookies. While we believe all of our cookies are worth baking, 160 batches is probably a bit much. So here are thirty recipes making waves right now, to help you narrow down your options:

Alfajores

Once you’ve tried our version of these delicate Latin American cookies (filled with dulce de leche, rolled in coconut and dusted with powdered sugar) they will be at the top of your holiday baking list every year. Get the recipe.

  • Visit our Holiday Cookies page for 160 recipes

Watch: How to make double chocolate sablé cookies
