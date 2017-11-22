30 Of Our Most Popular Holiday Cookies

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
The cookies you can’t get enough of right now range from brand-new recipes (the alfajores are a must-try), to old standbys like our ultimate shortbreads and make-ahead icebox cookies. While we believe all of our cookies are worth baking, 160 batches is probably a bit much. So here are thirty recipes making waves right now, to help you narrow down your options:
Once you’ve tried our version of these delicate Latin American cookies (filled with dulce de leche, rolled in coconut and dusted with powdered sugar) they will be at the top of your holiday baking list every year. Get the recipe.