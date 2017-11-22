30 Of Our Most Popular Holiday Cookies

The cookies you can’t get enough of right now range from brand-new recipes (the alfajores are a must-try), to old standbys like our ultimate shortbreads and make-ahead icebox cookies. While we believe all of our cookies are worth baking, 160 batches is probably a bit much. So here are thirty recipes making waves right now, to help you narrow down your options:

Photo, Roberto Caruso. Alfajores Once you’ve tried our version of these delicate Latin American cookies (filled with dulce de leche, rolled in coconut and dusted with powdered sugar) they will be at the top of your holiday baking list every year. Get the recipe.

Watch: How to make double chocolate sablé cookies